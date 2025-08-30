The Beat Report | Bold and banned: how we profiled the Ullu app and its elusive founder
Soumya Gupta 6 min read 30 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
In this edition of The Beat Report, Soumya Gupta opens up about challenges in writing a profile of Vibhu Agarwal, the founder of now-banned erotica OTT app Ullu, “from the outside”, as the man himself declined to be interviewed.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Good morning!
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story