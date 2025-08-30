Besides, there was an appendix to the ministry’s order banning Ullu, a copy of which my colleague Shouvik Das (Mint’s technology reporter) shared with the team. I looked into it to find out why the government suddenly disapproved of Ullu and its ilk. I’ve read many, many government orders and legal documents over the years, but nothing could have prepared me for this: A 90-page collection of meticulously documented screenshots from Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, and other apps, all featuring people in various stages of undress getting frisky with each other. (Note to the ministry: Please include warnings next time!)