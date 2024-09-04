newsletters
Five life lessons from a Bruce Springsteen concert
Vivek Kaul 11 min read 04 Sep 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
- After a night of food poisoning, I still made it to a Bruce Springsteen concert. The experience reinforced my love for live music and the passion of aging artists, making me reflect on pursuing my own passions.
Something that happened on 24 July has made me realise that I have become the stereotype that I have always made fun of: a middle-aged Indian uncle who loves listening to his voice.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less