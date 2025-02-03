Retail hopes ride high, smart money waits. What's next for markets after budget?

The second noteworthy point is the estimated gross borrowings of ₹14.82 trillion, out of which ₹11.54 trillion would be from dated securities. Some portion of the borrowings would be met from small savings schemes and other public savings. Since the government intends to raise a substantial amount of money from the money market, can the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee really cut rates aggressively next week? Keeping rates elevated while borrowing more from the markets will mean a weakening rupee and “imported inflation." This would impact banking and financial stocks which are heavyweights in the indices.