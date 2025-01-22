newsletters
A 53-year-old Harvard Business Review article could hold clues to India’s persistent business family feuds
Summary
- Much of the focus this week was on the quarterly results of IT companies and the winding-up of Hindenburg, the short seller that shook the Adani group. But what caught the eye were news reports on how family feuds, that old bugbear of Indian business, continue to bedevil even some well-run firms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more