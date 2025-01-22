Whatever the merits of Hiremath’s case, it is another instance of the bugbear that seems to grip almost every Indian family business, usually in the second or third generation. The names just keep adding up. Since 2000, these include Ambani, Hinduja, Oberoi, Chhabria, Singhania, Wadia, KK Modi, among many others. Given the family’s preponderance as owners of Indian business - and a report by the Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise of Indian School of Business places the number of such businesses at nearly 91 percent of all listed Indian entities - it is safe to say that a very large share of business in India is crippled by this menace.