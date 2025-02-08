newsletters
Climate Change and AI's rising carbon footprint
Bibek Bhattacharya 10 min read 08 Feb 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Summary
- In this edition of the newsletter, we take a look at the rising carbon emissions of AI systems, the impact of dengue and malaria on a hotter India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less