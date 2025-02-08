Climate Change and AI's rising carbon footprint

The little data that is in the public domain is quite worrying. In early July last year, Google admitted in a statement that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have grown by over 48% in the previous five years. Both Google and Microsoft’s goals of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030 have taken a backseat as a result of their AI investments. According to a 2024 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2022, data centres globally consumed about 460 terra-watt hours (TWh) of electricity. This is forecast to rise to over 1,000 TWh by 2026, which is roughly the same as the energy consumption of Japan.