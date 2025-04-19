Climate Change and You: Camels, Captains and Animal-Free Cheese

Alternative proteins or alt-proteins are developed from non-animal and plant-based protein sources or cultivated from animal cells. These aim to replace conventional meat, dairy and egg products. Alt-proteins can be grouped into three broad categories. Plant-based protein sources like soy and chickpeas which are used to mimic the taste and texture of real meat. Secondly, precision fermentation technologies are used to manufacture, say, a milk protein which can be used to produce ice-cream or cheese, without raising dairy cattle or using even a single animal cell. Thirdly, cultivated meats can be produced from animal stem cells grown in bio-reactors.