Climate Change and You: What's faith got to do with it?

Eating Our way To Extinction

Did you know that the livestock industry generates about 14% of all carbon emissions, equivalent to emissions from the entire transport sector? Also, meat and dairy contribute less than a fifth of global calories consumed but use over 80% of world’s agricultural land – because it takes a whole lot of land to first grow crops such as soy and corn and then use them to feed animals for meat and dairy. Besides, cattle release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and use up forests which are cleared for grazing.