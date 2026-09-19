Our house is on fire: Why we should fear climate change more than an AI apocalypse

Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Dear Reader,
Much of the global conversation of the past week has swirled around the dangers of artificial intelligence. Apparently, there’s a 10-25% chance that rampant AI can destabilize human civilization, and even end all human life, in about a decade. While unscientific in their mathematical basis, those are admittedly high odds of planetary catastrophe, and so should indeed be taken seriously. In fact, the billionaires in charge of Anthropic, OpenAI and GrokAI, are all saying that the pace of AI research needs to be cooled.