Our house is on fire: Why we should fear climate change more than an AI apocalypse

Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Dear Reader,
Dear Reader,
Much of the global conversation of the past week has swirled around the dangers of artificial intelligence. Apparently, there’s a 10-25% chance that rampant AI can destabilize human civilization, and even end all human life, in about a decade. While unscientific in their mathematical basis, those are admittedly high odds of planetary catastrophe, and so should indeed be taken seriously. In fact, the billionaires in charge of Anthropic, OpenAI and GrokAI, are all saying that the pace of AI research needs to be cooled.
Amid all the general paranoia and alarm around this news, I felt a little puzzled and bemused that another planetary catastrophe with even greater odds is being completely neglected. Yes—climate change. Did you know that there’s a 10% chance that the global temperature can heat up by 3.6 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial levels) by 2100? Global heating is currently at about 1.4 degrees Celsius, and is going to cross the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius permanently in a few years.
Right now, international pledges to cut planet-heating emissions—if kept—would still cause the world to heat up by 2.6 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. That figure has a 50% chance of coming to pass. And there’s a 33% chance that the planet will heat up by at least 3 degrees Celsius in a business-as-usual scenario.
Those are frankly terrifying odds, because any long-term heating of 2 degrees or more basically means sayonara for humans, and probably much of life on the planet. As it is, even with the current level of warming, we’re witnessing deadly heatwaves around the world, terrible floods, insanely powerful cyclones, heightened loss of ice in the Arctic, the Antarctic and Greenland, and the steady death of the world’s coral reefs.
The deadliness of man-made global heating doesn’t just stem from the amount of heat building up in the atmosphere and ocean, but at the dizzying speed at which this is happening. Anthropogenic climate change is heating up the planet 10 times faster than the average rate of warming after a planetary Ice Age. Not only are we making the world unlivable, we’re going about it at breakneck speed.
But with all the end-of-the-century forecasts, does this mean that human beings don’t have to worry about climate change till the year 2100? Well, it’s not about reaching the destination, but about the journey. If things go on at the present rate, in 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, people would be already living in a very dangerous world, one that Homo sapiens has never experienced as a species. Given these odds, I find it baffling that governments aren’t freaking out and trying their level best to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
STATE OF THE CLIMATE
A record-breaking August
Last month witnessed one of the worst disasters in living memory, when a deadly glacier-failure flood caused a Himalayan tsunami in Nepal. A quieter, but equally terrifying news from last month was that it was the joint hottest month on record, joining July 2023 for that dubious distinction. According to data from the EU’s Copernicus climate service, the absolute global monthly mean surface air temperature of August 2026 was 16.96 degrees Celsius, rivalling 16.95 degrees Celsius for July 2023.
The average surface air temperature of August was 1.65 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial levels. This is the first time since November 2025 that heating had gone back over the safety threshold of 1.5 degrees. And with the El Niño weather system strengthening over the Pacific Ocean, it is possible that the world will go permanently above 1.5 degrees of heating over the next few years.
CLIMATE CHANGE TRACKER
Point of no return
On 2 September, the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) said that overshooting 1.5 degrees of heating is now unavoidable. Unep’s report on the matter, Limiting Overshoot, states that while “limiting global warming to 1.5°C remains a cornerstone of the Paris Agreement, yet under current policies and alternative near-term trajectories, exceedance of 1.5°C is now widely assessed to be unavoidable.” While most climate watchers have known this to be true since at least 2021, this is the first time that the UN has actually come out and said it.
The fact is that there is already a record amount of CO2 concentrated in the atmosphere (currently at 425 ppm or parts per million), and the world’s countries are steadily adding to it (about 42.2 billion tons in 2025 alone). With this much CO2 in the atmosphere, there is a sizeable amount of future heating already baked in, and this will lead to us overshooting the 1.5 degree safety margin. In fact, with a Super El Niño on the way, the world could even touch 2 degrees Celsius of heating (albeit temporarily) for the first time in millions of years, by 2028.
Climate science has been clear for at least a decade that the world would hit and then surpass the 1.5 degree mark (it is happening sooner than expected, though), and if the world is successful in bringing fresh fossil fuel emissions to a complete halt by 2050, then it will be possible to get heating down to 1.5 degrees Celsius or lower by the end of the century.
Unep reiterates this in its report, and basically urges countries to re-double their efforts to make the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy on a war footing. As the report says at the outset: “With unprecedented action, it is possible to minimize and adapt to the impacts of exceedance and return to 1.5°C...To do so, the world must get onto an ‘overshoot, peak and decline’ pathway that holds temperature rise to the lowest level possible, then brings it down by the end of the century.”
THE NEWS IN BRIEF
-This story by my colleagues Rituraj Baruah and Manas Pimpalkhare examines a new push by Solar Energy Corporation of India to make clean energy a more secure alternative to gas for India’s numerous small and medium factories.
-Simon Steill, the head of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, warnedEuropean countries that climate change is a “continent-wide economic security emergency”, and urged them to stop playing climate culture wars and focus on lowering emissions instead.
-In an important report for the New York Times in the wake of the Nepal floods, mountaineers warn why the Himalaya is becoming more dangerous with every passing year.
KNOW YOUR JARGON
Glacier Failure
The thing about climate change is that it affects the planet’s varied regions on different scales. Thus, the Himalaya—due to its height and ice and snow content—is heating up faster than the rest of the world; about 50% faster than the global average since 1950. A study published earlier this year in the journal Nature Hazards stated that sections of the Himalaya is heating up between 0.16-0.60 degrees Celsius per decade!
As a result, Himalayan glaciers are melting before our eyes, leading to incredible incidents like the flash flood in Nepal. In fact, it all started with a glacier failure avalanche, the rarest and deadliest form of avalanche in a mountain environment. This occurs when a large chunk of a hanging glacier, and the bedrock that it’s sitting on, breaks off and come crashing down, causing a wall of water and debris to race down narrow valleys, obliterating everything in its path.
“Permafrost has been the cryospheric glue that’s held the rock and the ice and the glaciers together for millennia, and now we’re getting increasing evidence that it’s being weakened by warming trends,” Alton C Byers, a senior research associate at the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research at the University of Colorado at Boulder told the New York Times.
The Nepal flood was the worst of its kind, but the same thing happened in the Garhwal Himalaya as well in 2021. As the Himalaya warms up, there’s less fresh snowfall to compensate for a glacier melting. Over time, this is rendering entire sections of glaciers unstable.
IN MEMORIAM
Professor Krishna AchutaRao
On 2 September, we lost one of our best climate scientists, when Professor Krishna AchutaRao passed away at the age of 62. A professor at IIT Delhi’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, his contributions to the field were many and varied. AchutaRao was instrumental in strengthening the field of climate attribution, i.e. checking whether a particular weather-related event was a normal one or due to climate change. He was also a contributing author of many reports for the UN’s premier climate science body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
It is a sad loss to me personally, as I interacted with him on many occasions for stories. Every time, AchutaRao, an extremely kind and soft-spoken man, was a patient and helpful source, explaining complex scientific concepts in a clear and thoughtful way.
It was in 2020, while researching an in-depth feature on the effect of extreme heat in India, that I came across his seminal work on the subject. A 2018 study that he co-authored, Extreme Heat in India and Anthropogenic Climate Change, first exposed me to the mind-blowing fact that it was India’s widespread atmospheric pollution that was keeping the country from heating up, way less than it would have otherwise.
In fact, when I spoke to him for the story, he held forth on subjects that have unfortunately become an annual feature of India’s heatwave story. “It’s one thing to deal with a heatwave forecast by IMD. It’s a different thing altogether if you expect heatwaves to become more frequent. If every year you are going to end up with a hotter peak, you will have to change all your activities. If you are planning on pre-monsoon construction, do you want to put your labour out there in a heatwave?” he wondered.
We kept in touch over the years, and I had the opportunity to invite him to the 2025 Mint Sustainability Summit. He graciously agreed to participate in a session I was hosting on the subject of solar geoengineering, and proceeded to explain the science and critique its fallacies in his usual clear and calm way. After the session, we chatted for a while and then said our goodbyes. I couldn’t imagine then that I would never see him again. His passing is a massive loss, but his pioneering work remains as a testament to his rigour and genius.
That’s it from me this week. Sayantan will be back in a fortnight with the next edition of Climate Change & You.