Climate Change and You: Monsoon begins with a 26% deficit

Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Dear reader,
The rainy season is here. But it isn’t raining much, yet. The south-west monsoon made landfall in Kerala on 4 June, a few days later than its normal arrival date of 1 June. But that’s okay. A bigger worry is the weather office’s forecast of a 10% rainfall deficit this year, compared to the 50-year average, assigned a 60% probability. Another concern is that El Niño—a natural phenomenon associated with lower rainfall in the Indian subcontinent, has emerged in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Forecasts suggest that this year’s El Niño could be one of the strongest on record and may continue well into the next year. That may or may not translate into a wide rainfall deficit for India; since 1951, only in three out of the six strongest El Niño years has the monsoon deficit been wider than 10%. However, global average temperatures are likely to rise, including in India, and 2027 could be one of the warmest years on record.