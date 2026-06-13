Climate Change and You: Monsoon begins with a 26% deficit

Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Dear reader,
Dear reader,
The rainy season is here. But it isn’t raining much, yet. The south-west monsoon made landfall in Kerala on 4 June, a few days later than its normal arrival date of 1 June. But that’s okay. A bigger worry is the weather office’s forecast of a 10% rainfall deficit this year, compared to the 50-year average, assigned a 60% probability. Another concern is that El Niño—a natural phenomenon associated with lower rainfall in the Indian subcontinent, has emerged in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Forecasts suggest that this year’s El Niño could be one of the strongest on record and may continue well into the next year. That may or may not translate into a wide rainfall deficit for India; since 1951, only in three out of the six strongest El Niño years has the monsoon deficit been wider than 10%. However, global average temperatures are likely to rise, including in India, and 2027 could be one of the warmest years on record.
India is well poised to handle a moderate rainfall shortfall, between 5-10%, given plentiful stocks of cereals such as rice and wheat. That comfort is not there for pulses and oilseeds, which are more vulnerable to deficit rains. These are rain-fed crops, grown without irrigation. A hotter, drier monsoon season can also lead to a spike in vegetable prices, which are usually more volatile than food grains. The real impact will become clearer with the progress of the season, which runs from June to September.
The first 12 days of the 122-day-long monsoon season have recorded a 26% deficit. But these are early days. A significant shortfall in June and July can hamper the planting of kharif crops. The quantum and geographical distribution of rainfall in the first two months of the monsoon season is critical because seeds may fail to germinate and saplings can wither away due to long dry spells.
STATE OF THE CLIMATE
A decade after the Paris Agreement, a new study by the Delhi-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water reveals a stark delivery gap in global climate action. The report, titled ‘Holding up the Mirror’, warns that major wealthy negotiating blocs—the Umbrella Group, the European Union (EU), and the Environmental Integrity Group (EIG)—are collectively projected to exceed their 2030 emission targets by 9%. By 2035, this gap is expected to widen significantly to 19%.
To remain credible, these economies must sharply accelerate their efforts to lower emissions. The EU needs to nearly quadruple its annual emission-reduction pace, while the US and Canada must increase theirs by 5% and 6%, respectively. CEEW experts warn that delaying these cuts shifts the mitigation burden to the future and shrinks the ‘carbon space’ available for developing nations.
In contrast, the BASIC group (Brazil, South Africa, India, and China) is showing stronger alignment with its 2030 commitments. India has already met its 50% non-fossil installed capacity target ahead of schedule, and China has surpassed its 2030 wind and solar goals. Collectively, BASIC countries emitted 8.5 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (GtCO₂e) less between 2016 and 2022 than pre-Paris trends predicted—equivalent to over 10% of total global emissions in 2022.
THE NEWS IN BRIEF
- What India's new solar-cell rule means for tariffs, projects and manufacturing.
- Will flex-fuel vehicles rule Indian roads?
- India’s milk output is estimated to grow 6% in FY27 despite weak monsoon risks.
- Rooftop solar is lowering household electricity bills by over 70%.
- LPG cylinder prices hiked by another ₹29 as the West Asia war drives up import costs.
- India Inc.’s immediate climate challenge isn't emissions but labour productivity, writes Soumya Sarkar in Mint Opinion.
KNOW YOUR JARGON
Niño 3.4
The Niño 3.4 region is a key zone for monitoring global climate variability. Spanning a six-million square kilometre rectangular patch in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, this site serves as the planetary thermostat for the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). Scientists track sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies here to determine whether the climate is locked in an El Niño (warm phase), La Niña (cool phase), or a neutral state. A persistent shift of just 0.5°C above normal in this zone triggers a worldwide atmospheric domino effect.
As the world awaits the emergence of a strong El Niño in the Pacific, the Niño 3.4 region is being tracked closely. A warmer-than-usual Niño 3.4 anomaly can predict impending droughts in Australia, severe monsoon failures in India, and intensified winter storms across North America. Governments, agriculture-linked sectors, energy grids, and insurance markets rely heavily on Niño 3.4 data to forecast crop yields, anticipate wildfire seasons, and prepare for catastrophic flooding.
PRIME NUMBER
19.1
A study by researchers at Monash University reveals that climate change is hitting Indian agriculture significantly harder than previously estimated, with particularly alarming results for crops traditionally viewed as ‘resilient’. Analysing 51 years of data across 563 districts, the study found that a 1°C increase in temperature reduces national all-crop yields by 8% in the long run. Most strikingly, the research challenges the perception of millets as climate-hardy staples. While often promoted for their drought tolerance, pearl millet and sorghum proved to be the most vulnerable to rising temperatures.
The study estimates that a 1°C rise in temperature leads to a staggering 19.1% loss in pearl millet (bajra) yields—the highest among the ten crops studied—while sorghum yields drop by 9.4%. These findings exceed previous benchmarks because the authors used dynamic modelling to capture how climate impacts persist over several years rather than just one season. With India’s population projected to reach 1.7 billion by 2061, these results suggest that in a rapidly warming world, the very crops intended to provide a ‘safety net’ may be at greater risk.
MOVIE OF THE MONTH
Olivia Newman’s Netflix adaptation of Remarkably Bright Creatures delivers a moving exploration of interspecies empathy. The film stars Sally Field as Tova, a grieving aquarium cleaner who forms an extraordinary bond with Marcellus, a fiercely intelligent and captive giant Pacific octopus. While the core narrative threads together human grief and mystery, the film offers a rich portrait of a marine species. It’s a comforting yet urgent call to look at our seas and cultivate a deeper kinship with the remarkably bright cohabitants of planet Earth.
That's all, for now. Bibek Bhattacharya will be back with the next issue in a fortnight.