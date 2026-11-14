Running out of time: COP31 in Turkey needs to act urgently to protect the world from climate change

Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Dear reader,
It was in November 2024 that Sayantan and I started Climate Change & You; we’re so pleased that the newsletter has been such a success over the past two years. Climate change is constantly shaping the way we live, sometimes in unforeseen ways, and Climate Change & You is our attempt not just to keep you updated on the latest news, but also to explain the changes affecting our daily lives. We thank you for your continued support!