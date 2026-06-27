Climate Change and You: Dangerous conditions threaten players at the World Cup even as Europe cooks in extreme heat

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Dear reader,
Ever since the start of the Fifa World Cup about two weeks ago, there has been much debate around the biggest rule change that we’ve seen at the World Cups: the hydration break. Pausing the game for three minutes in both halves, so players can drink water and cool down, isn’t strictly new to the tournament. It was also a feature at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. What is different this time is that this is a mandatory rule.
Much of the debate has swirled around the use—and misuse—of the hydration break for Fifa to bolster its advertising revenue. Fans certainly think that, as can be heard in the loud boos every time a hydration break is announced, like at the Argentina versus Austria match on Monday. That game was being played at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which has a powerful air-conditioning system. However, it is just one of four such stadiums at the World Cup. The 12 remaining stadiums can only offer shade, not respite from the heat.