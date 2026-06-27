Climate Change and You: Dangerous conditions threaten players at the World Cup even as Europe cooks in extreme heat

The report is the work of over 70 researchers from more than 50 global institutions. Itsheadline numbers include the fact that over the last 10 years, the world has warmed by about 1.26 degrees Celsius (above 1850-1900 levels), and that 1.24 degrees of this warming can be directly attributed to the human use of fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and gas. Moreover, over this same time, the rate of heating has increased to 0.27 degrees Celsius per decade. As global air pollution levels decline, the amount of heating is increasing, since air pollution particles reflect sunlight back into space. The report also finds that about 3 years of global GHG emissions at the present rate will exhaust the carbon budget required to keep the temperature rise within the ‘safe’ limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius.