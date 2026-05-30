Climate Change and You: India's summer heatwaves are becoming more intense with every passing year

Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Dear reader,
As I write this newsletter in Delhi, the world outside is burning. With a daytime high of 42 degrees Celsius, the very air feels baked. The noon-time sun is so harsh that the UV Index is up to 11 (where the skin burns in 10 minutes and human eyes can be severely damaged). Conditions are not just unbearable; sometimes they feel unlivable.
India is no stranger to crushing heatwaves, but the climate crisis is making summer heatwaves far more intense and deadly. The Delhi-based climate research consultancy Climate Trends published a briefing a few days ago, based on available research, to show why this is the case.