Climate Change and You: India's summer heatwaves are becoming more intense with every passing year

Bibek Bhattacharya is a National Editor at Mint, serving as the Deputy Editor for Mint Lounge. BibekRead more

’s area of expertise is climate change, with a focus on climate science and the impacts of the climate crisis on South Asia. He has been a journalist for 22 years, in which time he has worked in newsrooms at NDTV, Business Today and Outlook, covering politics, business and lifestyle. He has been with Mint for eight years and writes on climate, culture and history, and over the years, he has received several journalism awards for his stories, including the Red Ink. For Mint, Bibek has been writing the well-known "Climate Change Tracker" column for seven years, and for the past two years, he has been writing the popular newsletter "Climate Change & You". He is also the host of the award-winning "Mint Climate Change Tracker" podcast. His book on climate change—"Our Beautiful World”—was awarded Publishing Next’s 'Children Book of the Year' prize in 2023. Away from work, Bibek is an avid hiker and a musician. When in doubt, he re-reads “The Lord of the Rings”.

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