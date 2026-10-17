Living in the era of the polycrisis: 17 ways human civilisation can come crashing down in 75 years

Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Dear reader,
The world is in the grip of a polycrisis, and there are 17 ways that human civilization can end within the next 75 years. Not surprisingly, they are all related catastrophes. The famous medical journal The Lancet published a report a few days ago that laid out what these 17 crisis points are and how addressing some of them could positively affect all of them.