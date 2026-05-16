Climate Change and You: A for austerity in a B for brittle world

So far so good. The irony is that India is also pushing its farmers to grow biofuel crops like maize, sugarcane, and rice (for blending into petrol), and in some states farmers are replacing oilseeds and pulses with these crops. So, while ethanol blending in transport fuels is saving India some forex spent on imported crude (and lowering emissions on the road), on the flip side, it is deepening the dependency on imported cooking oils and pulses. In fact, the country spent nearly $23 billion to import pulses and oilseeds in FY25.