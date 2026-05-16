Climate Change and You: A for austerity in a B for brittle world

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How much nations consume, and how extravagantly, has a direct impact on the health of the planet, via what is known as the carbon footprint of consumption. The problem is that consumption is crucial to economic growth and job sustainability. Statesmen, therefore, call for austerity only in extreme situations. The world is in one now due to the war in West Asia that has upended energy markets and disrupted the supply of many related commodities.
So, it’s not surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to Indians to curtail consumption of certain products, primarily imported fuels and gold, as well as some behaviour change, such as avoiding foreign holidays (to save on forex since the current account deficit is widening) and using more public transport and electric vehicles.