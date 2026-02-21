If you own a petrol vehicle, you must be aware by now that the fuel you use is a blend. A fifth of the fuel is actually ethanol produced from grains like maize and rice, as well as from sugarcane. The blending programme has helped India reduce emissions on the road and the fuel import bill. But it is also reshaping the farm. Farmers are planting more grains and sugarcane, driven by the prospect of a ready market and better prices. For a long time, farmers have been losing interest in pulses and oilseeds due to low productivity and paltry returns. Ethanol blending is accentuating this process, potentially leading to greater reliance on imports of pulses and oilseeds.