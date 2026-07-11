Climate Change and You: An erratic monsoon tests India

Two observations stayed with me. One said that it must rain such that “your shoes must get stuck in the soil. You will have to yank them out with some mehnat…only then can I begin planting”. So far, the rains have been saying "hi, hello" to us from the skies, and then disappearing, joked another. The tribal farmer you see in the photo above, Jaimal Barela from Sehore district, spent a minor fortune, ₹70,000, to dig a farm well in 2025. But the maize crop could wither for the lack of rain; the well is running dry. In case of a full-blown drought, Barela’s 19-year-old son and his newly married wife would be pushed to migrate to a factory town in Gujarat.