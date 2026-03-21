Climate Change and You: The return of a forgotten rice named after Lord Buddha

Recently, while working on a story on farmer-owned companies, I came across an ancient variety of rice. The heirloom rice variety, known as Kala Namak, comes from eastern Uttar Pradesh. It's also known as Buddha rice: The legend goes that Lord Buddha distributed seeds of this rice to his devotees as a blessing, after attaining Nirvana. It's an aromatic, short-grain variety with a low glycaemic index, making it suitable for people with diabetes. Another positive of this rice is that it contains three-times the protein content of regular varieties (about 17%).