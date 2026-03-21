Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Climate Change and You: The return of a forgotten rice named after Lord Buddha
SummaryIn this edition of Climate Change and You, Sayantan Bera writes about a fragrant rice cultivar, the early onset of heatwaves, and the climate costs of war.
Climate Change and You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More