Climate change in 2025: An era of record heat and rising disasters
SummaryWhile the year's first major climate disaster playes out in California, and the world reaches heat levels, what can we look forward to in climate action in 2025?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear reader,
Hello and welcome to the first edition of 2025 of Climate Change And You. It’s been two months since Sayantan and I started the newsletter, and it has been a busy time in terms of climate news. 2024 did not cover itself in glory when it comes to meaningful climate action. Meanwhile, the global climate became more perilous and unpredictable.
As of writing this newsletter, the first big climate disaster is unfolding in California. The Los Angeles wildfires have burnt tens of thousands of acres of forests and neighbourhoods, in the Pacific Palisades and the famous coast of Malibu. The city of LA is itself threatened, as well as famous landmarks like the Hollywood Hills.