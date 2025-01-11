Climate change in 2025: An era of record heat and rising disasters

The second major political signalling will come from the annual international climate summit—COP30, which will be held in November—in Belém, Brazil. After a couple of anticlimactic summits, this one has the scope to move the needle because, as a G20 nation, Brazil will want the summit to be a resounding political success. The fact that it will be taking place in the Amazon delta will also ensure that environment and fragile habitats will be more in focus this year.