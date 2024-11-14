COP29 and the climate crisis: Navigating a world with Trump back in charge

Also Read Will the COP29 climate summit break the cycle of broken promises?

And as increased warming melts the Arctic permafrost, as well as huge chunks of Greenland and Antarctica glaciers, the sea is rising. Unesco’s State Of The Ocean Report from June found that global sea levels have been steadily rising at 3.4mm/year since 1993. While that might not seem like much, in certain parts of the world, including along the Indian coasts, sea level rise is way above the global average, at 5-10mm/year. As warming intensifies, this rate will only go up.