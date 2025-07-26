Brazil would dearly like its COP to be a successful one, and forge new climate goals and commitments at a time when the impacts of climate change are getting worse every year, even as the use of fossil fuels continues to rise around the world. This in turn is raising planet-heating carbon emissions at a time when such emissions need to reduce drastically. Right now, the world is on track to heat up by about 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century—a nightmare situation.