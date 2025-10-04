Climate Change and You: Are we doing enough to reduce emissions?
Sayantan Bera 6 min read 04 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
In this edition, Sayantan writes about new emission reduction targets announced by countries, the growing fossil fuel footprint, and the true cost of room air conditioning in India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear Reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story