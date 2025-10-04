Rats are overrunning cities across the world as warmer temperatures fuel population growth and bins overflow with fast food.

With transport routes cut off following heavy rains, apple growers in Kashmir are watching their harvest rot in trucks stranded on the highway.

Know Your Jargon

Cloud Seeding

It is a weather modification technique in which chemical substances are introduced into clouds to induce rainfall. These substances include silver iodide, dry ice and table salt, which aid the formation of ice crystals in moisture-filled clouds. This can be done either by ground-based generators or by using aircraft. In the past, cloud seeding has been used to mitigate drought, suppress heatwaves and wildfires and reduce air pollution. But so far, the evidence on effectiveness is not conclusive. Many unknowns, such as the impact of widespread silver iodide use on the environment and the unreliability of data on its effectiveness, make this an unproven technology.