Under pressure: How Donald Trump's attacks on US climate agencies affect India

Doomer is a useful category, as climate scientist Michael E. Mann showed in his 2021 book The New Climate War, to describe a more sophisticated form of climate denialism. Such people agree that climate change is real and is happening, but they insist that the worst outcomes are the only ones that are possible, and that there is no way to win the fight. As Mann points out in the book, sometimes even people writing in good faith about the urgency to combat climate change fall prey to it, saying that nothing has been done and that nothing can be done.