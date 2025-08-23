Climate catastrophes do not discriminate between India and Pakistan

Climate Change & You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.

The climate crisis does not recognise borders. India and Pakistan spent 14th and 15th August busy demonising each other, while celebrating their common independence from colonialism. Meanwhile, deadly cloudbursts and flash floods were decimating mountain communities on both sides of the border and leading to mass casualties.

In India, the small village of Chositi in Kishtwar’s Pabbar Valley in Jammu and Kashmir was inundated by a flash flood on 14 August, killing at least 65 people. The number of casualties is expected to rise, because the village was packed with pilgrims headed for the Machail Mata temple in the valley for an annual pilgrimage. People eating in community kitchens were swept away in the blink of an eye; a car parking area was similarly engulfed. Although some 300 people have been rescued, it is feared that a lot more people have lost their lives. And this weekend, there was a deadly landslide after a cloudburst in Jammu’s Kathua district, killing at least seven people.

This is turning out to be a season of disasters in the western Himalaya, with the two incidents occurring just a week after the catastrophic flood that swept away a part of the village of Dharali in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal. In each instance, the sudden floods turned deadly in part because of unregulated tourism infrastructure in highly sensitive mountain areas. As climate change makes monsoon rainfall both more violent and less predictable, the Himalaya are turning extremely unsafe during the rains.

View Full Image A view of the extent of damage in Dharali village in Uttarakhand. (PTI)

It has been a similar situation in Pakistan, where cloudbursts and flash floods have been creating havoc in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region’s Buner and Bajaur districts, with over 300 people killed. The Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan region of the Karakoram range has also suffered repeated cloudbursts and floods. As my co-writer of this newsletter, Sayantan noted in the previous edition of Climate Change & You, Himachal Pradesh has been suffering one rain-related disaster after another throughout the monsoon.

Whether in Pakistan or in India, the shocking lack of understanding of mountain topography and the naked greed of tourism has been the common theme. And climate change, of course.

State of the climate

View Full Image People fleeing wildfires in northeastern Spain. (AFP)

Deadly heatwaves in Europe and the Middle East

While South Aisa has been grappling with flash floods, record heatwaves have been sweeping through Europe and the Middle East. August has been a hellish month for Europe, with regions like south-west France recording unprecedented maximum temperatures up to 12 degrees Celsius above normal. The Arctic Circle recorded temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius, while Balkan countries like Croatia touched day-time temperatures of nearly 40 degrees Celsius.

Wildfires have ripped through the Balkans, and more recently Spain and Portugal. Over the past weekend, 25% of Spain’s weather stations recorded daytime highs of 40-45 degrees Celsius. Fires are raging across the country, with 348,000 hectares of land already burnt. In North America, Canada is facing its second-worst wildfire season on record (its worst was in 2023).

In the Middle East, even as Israel continued to bomb Gaza, the region recorded its hottest nights on record, even as daytime temperatures persisted at above 35 degrees Celsius, at times touching nearly 50 degrees Celsius in some places. Jordan’s Red Sea port Aqaba broke the country’s heat record with 49.6 degrees Celsius.

News in brief

A recent study has highlighted how, over the past 200 years, nature words have been disappearing from the books we read, further underscoring just how disconnected we are getting from our natural environment. Could this be a reason why we are not trying hard enough to stop climate change and biodiversity loss?

Increasing jellyfish blooms are an indicator of how hotter seas are changing ocean biodiversity. This is leading to strange new problems: a swarm of jellyfish recently clogged up the cooling systems of two French nuclear power stations, leading to their shutdown.

This Mint opinion piece argues how India’s aim of reaching renewable energy generation at gigawatt scale is closer than ever before. However, to unlock its full potential, government has to create a more enabling environment with policy changes.

Climate change tracker

View Full Image Bleached and dead coral around Lizard Island in the Great Barrier Reef. (AFP)

The Great Barrier Reef is dying

One of the direct effects of an overheated ocean is the death of coral reefs. And right now, the biggest reef system in the world—Australia’s Great Barrier Reef (GBR)—is suffering from unprecedented losses. The 2024-2025 annual report by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), released earlier this month, has found the largest annual decline in coral cover in the past 40 years.

When sea temperatures get too high, the brightly colourful corals turn white—a process called bleaching. While corals can revive if sea temperatures return to normal, a reef cannot revive beyond a period of two months of high temperatures. According to the report, the GBR experienced a widespread bleaching episode in 2024-2025. Nor was this a one-off, since it was the sixth large-scale bleaching episode since 2016.

View Full Image The latest survey of the Great Barrier Reef shows a massive loss of coral. (Courtesy Australian Institute of Marine Science)

The GBR’s health is an important indicator of the state the world’s reef systems, simply because it is the largest, covering an expanse of 2,400km. The AIMS report states that recovery of the affected parts of the reef system will take years, and that too only if marine heatwaves subside. The world’s oceans have, since the baseline year of 1970, absorbed 90% of the excess heat generated by greenhouse gas emissions.

With persistently high ocean temperatures, the chances of recovery seem slim. Coral reefs are vital to the overall health of the oceans, and, indeed, even to the food supply of humans. Although reefs occupy less than .01% of the global ocean, they support 25% of the global ocean ecosystem.

Prime number

View Full Image A schoolgirl wades through flood waters in Mumbai. (AFP)

89

It is often assumed that Indians don’t really know or care much about climate change. The fact is that the subject is hardly discussed in mainstream media apart from when major climate catastrophes strike, like cyclones, floods or heatwaves. Nor is climate ever an electoral issue. As a result, it might seem that despite being one of the worst affected countries, we don’t care about the climate crisis.

A new India-wide survey, however, tells a somewhat different story. Conducted by CVoter International and Yale University’s Program on Climate Change Communication, 89% of surveyed Indians say that they have personally experienced the effects of global warming. However, only 53% people say that they know “something" about global warming.

View Full Image A new survey reveals that Indians understand and fear the effects of climate change. (Courtesy Yale Program on Climate Change Communication)

27% people said they know nothing about the subject. However, when given a definition of global warming and an explanation of how it affects weather patterns, 96% of all those surveyed said that they believe that global warming is indeed taking place.

The survey, titled Climate Change In The Indian Mind, received many other interesting responses, and I think everyone should read it. One set of answers was especially interesting. When asked how often they come across global warming in news media, 58% Indians said they hear about it at least once a month, sometimes more often. However, 41% said that they hear of global warming just “several times a year", while 14% said that they’ve never heard of global warming in the media.

Book of the month

View Full Image Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

If you are a regular reader of this newsletter, you would know that sometimes I recommend books that do not have anything directly to do with climate change, and Orbital is one such. The 2024 Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Samantha Harvey is a short, atmospheric novel about the lives of six men and women abord the International Space Station. Set across one single day in the lives of the crew, they observe 16 sunsets and sunrises as the ISS speeds along about 400km above the Earth’s surface. It is a grand meditation on the beauty and miracle of our wonderful, fragile planet, the only known place in the Universe that is home to intelligent life. If you need to fall in love with our world, or even if you don’t, Orbital is a must-read.

