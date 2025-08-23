Climate catastrophes do not discriminate between India and Pakistan
Bibek Bhattacharya 6 min read 23 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
As recent flash floods in the Himalaya and Karakoram ranges have shown, climate catastrophes do not recognise borders. Meanwhile, do Indians take global warming seriously?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Climate Change & You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story