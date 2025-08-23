Climate catastrophes do not discriminate between India and Pakistan

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

If you are a regular reader of this newsletter, you would know that sometimes I recommend books that do not have anything directly to do with climate change, and Orbital is one such. The 2024 Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Samantha Harvey is a short, atmospheric novel about the lives of six men and women abord the International Space Station. Set across one single day in the lives of the crew, they observe 16 sunsets and sunrises as the ISS speeds along about 400km above the Earth’s surface. It is a grand meditation on the beauty and miracle of our wonderful, fragile planet, the only known place in the Universe that is home to intelligent life. If you need to fall in love with our world, or even if you don’t, Orbital is a must-read.