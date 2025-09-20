Climate Change & You: Is India's deadly air pollution saving us from the worst effects of global warming?
Bibek Bhattacharya 7 min read 20 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
In this edition of Mint's climate newsletter we take a look at the relationship between air pollution and climate change, how fossil fuel companies are causing heatwaves, and more
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Climate Change & You is a fortnightly newsletter written by Bibek Bhattacharya and Sayantan Bera. Subscribe to the newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story