He said there is a distinct connection between rising heat and pollution, just not what you’d expect. “If you look at pictures of India taken from space, you will see a murky haze (of atmospheric pollution) all the way from Pakistan to Bangladesh. What that haze is telling us is that some of the sunlight that would have made it to the ground is being reflected back into space." As a result, India has heated up less than the global average, because of air pollution.