The climate future: We're entering a world of falling GDP and overheated seas

The main thrust of his thesis is that developing countries should not ape the economic model of rich countries, since the latter are highly inefficient in managing the relationship between aggregate production and social outcomes. Simply put, much of what they produce don’t serve any public good, while wasting ridiculous amounts of fossil-fuel energy in the process. This is exemplified by high levels of poverty and inequality even in wealthy nations like the US. And if every country tries to achieve the “US ideal", the earth’s resources will be thoroughly depleted, and runaway climate change will be our future.