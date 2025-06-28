They found that under the current heating scenario, staples like wheat will see reduced yields of 7.7%, soy by 16% and corn by 8.3%. If our daily meals are to be divided into breakfast, lunch and dinner, this would be akin to the world giving up breakfast. If the world were to heat up by more than 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100, then crop losses will be much more severe. “In a high-warming future, we’re still seeing caloric productivity losses in the order of 25% at global scale," the study’s lead author Andrew Hultgren, an environmental economist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, told The Guardian.