Did we really tame, craft, and create the grains and fruits we eat today or was it the plants which made us do it in a co-evolutionary deal? To paraphrase Michael Pollan from his 2001 book, The Botany of Desire- A Plant’s-Eye View of the World, did we domesticate the potato, or did the potato domesticate us? We did tame a wild species of grass and turned it into the rice we eat. But one can also look at it this way: a wild grass, a weakling when compared to giant trees, used humans to clear vast patches of forests and colonize parts of the planet.