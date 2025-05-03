But, as scientists have consistently pointed out, you cannot fix the climate by tinkering with planetary systems. It’s a matter of scale: first of all, we are decades away from any valid tech that can control heating or do effective carbon-capture-and-storage on a global scale. The money invested in such research would be better used to phase out fossil fuels instead. Secondly, even when possible, such experiments can cause more harm, like shifting rainfall patterns, and adversely affecting agriculture. Focusing on geoengineering is also a form of distraction, turning attention away from tackling the root cause of global warming—burning fossil fuels.