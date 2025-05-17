Climate Change and You: The price of comfort in a rapidly warming world
Sayantan Bera 5 min read 17 May 2025, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryThis issue of Mint's Climate Change and You newsletter asks whether visionary global leadership is critical to both conflict resolution and climate action. It spotlights India’s surging demand for air conditioning, the debut of climate-smart genome-edited rice, and wraps up with a touch of comedy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dear Reader,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less