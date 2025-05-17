Climate Change and You: The price of comfort in a rapidly warming world

Know Your Jargon

Urban Heat Island

Our cities are replete with impervious surfaces, from cemented pavements and concrete buildings to asphalt roads and vanishing waterbodies. These surfaces absorb and store heat during the day, and release it in the night. In addition, waste heat is released by cars, ACs, and the like, which gets trapped by the dense concrete around it. This makes urban centres much warmer than the rural outskirts, which is why they are now called urban heat islands, or UHIs. We tend to use more ACs and refrigerators—and more energy to run them—as it gets hotter. This worsens the UHI effect in a vicious cycle. Here’s a review of the India situation.