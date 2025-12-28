The past week saw a landmark acquisition deal—the largest to date in India’s $283 billion IT services industry. Coforge, India’s seventh-largest tech services firm, splurged $2.39 billion to buy a US data analytics firm, Encora. We haven’t seen yet what the market thinks of it, but the deal reinforced the battle bugles in India—as far as AI is concerned, the wars are set to begin.
Transformer by Mint | Indian IT goes on a buying spree. Strategic reset or expensive bet?
SummaryCoforge's landmark $2.39 billion acquisition of Encora marks a pivotal moment in India's IT services landscape. There are still lingering questions over how AI and automation can help tech services grow
The past week saw a landmark acquisition deal—the largest to date in India’s $283 billion IT services industry. Coforge, India’s seventh-largest tech services firm, splurged $2.39 billion to buy a US data analytics firm, Encora. We haven’t seen yet what the market thinks of it, but the deal reinforced the battle bugles in India—as far as AI is concerned, the wars are set to begin.
