Transformer by Mint | Indian IT goes on a buying spree. Strategic reset or expensive bet?

The past week saw a landmark acquisition deal—the largest to date in India’s $283 billion IT services industry. Coforge, India’s seventh-largest tech services firm, splurged $2.39 billion to buy a US data analytics firm, Encora. We haven’t seen yet what the market thinks of it, but the deal reinforced the battle bugles in India—as far as AI is concerned, the wars are set to begin.
With this acquisition, Coforge expects to earn $2 billion a year by the next fiscal year. All of this is in anticipation of AI and its benefits.
Coforge, however, isn’t the only one. Over the past one week, HCLTech, India’s third-largest tech services firm, spent $400 million for two strategic acquisitions in AI and data analytics. These deals come at a time when the world’s two largest tech services firms, Accenture and Tata Consultancy Services, have begun earning billion-dollar revenue from AI in quarters.
With AI revenue rising, clients must clearly be more willing to pay for AI. And, with a stronger will, such acquisitions should certainly mean a good sign for each of these tech outsourcers, right? Perhaps, because as far as Coforge is concerned, we haven’t heard from the market as yet. HCLTech, however, has seen its share price remain flat, not reflecting any change after its acquisitions as yet.
Does this mean there are still questions over how AI and automation can help tech services grow? Will the outsourcers sustain themselves in the automation era, or is this the start of companies trying to earn core patents? Last week, Jas Bardia, Mint’s IT services reporter, wrote on these very points.
This may well define how India’s IT sector is seen by shareholders. This way or that, there’s no denying that these are foundational times, and will change how India does tech. Watch this space for more.
Smart doctors, smarter wearables
Everyone has promised that technology will fundamentally transform public services, but those of us who have tracked last-mile tech deployment have often wondered if the on-ground impact of it would really match the hype.
Last week, Priyanka Sharma reported that a smart doctor assistant, developed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is being trialled across 70,000 hospitals in India. If proven successful, the tool is said to significantly improve doctor diagnoses, especially for long-term ailments and in areas that are underserved and understaffed.
Would it really work? We don’t quite know that, but isolated data security concerns have already cropped up—yet again putting a shadow on whether the technology, dubbed the clinical decision support system (CDSS), will live up to its promise.
Alongside doctors, it turns out that wearables, too, are in line for getting medical-grade upgrades. Last month, Apple procured a clearance from India’s medical devices authority that allowed it to offer high blood pressure alerts to users of its Apple Watch. Samsung has been already doing it.
While clinical-grade approvals are still scarce, industry stakeholders and observers believe that this is the way forward for wearables to differentiate themselves. With 2026 just around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the worlds of medical-grade health devices and consumer-grade smartwatches merge into one.
Defence firms seek fresher engineers
Out of India’s crop of freshers from engineering colleges, it turns out that defence firms are stepping up hires from colleges this year, as business for private firms steps up. This is in line with a larger number of private contracts from India itself, for defence firms such as Hindustan Aeronautics, Larsen & Toubro and even startups such as Skyroot Aerospace.
Welcome to a new world—the rise of defence and aerospace in the list of top engineering avenues for Indian graduates to pursue. Pratishtha Bagai, Devina Sengupta, and I report.
India’s answer to SpaceX?
I wrapped up an interview last week with Srinath Ravichandran, the founder and chief executive of Agnikul Cosmos—the company seeking to build a reusable light rocket ready-to-launch small satellites into orbit. Ravichandran’s firm has raised nearly $60 million for this, and hopes that 2026 is the year when its first commercial launch plays out.
Is this India’s answer to SpaceX? Yes, and no. The biggest differentiator here is the sheer scale: SpaceX operates only in super-heavy and ultra-heavy rockets, where the engineering is in billions of dollars and missions cost multiple millions. Agnikul’s pitch, much like its compatriot Skyroot’s, is in cost efficiency. Can they fire on all cylinders? We certainly hope so.
Two big leaders: Gopal Vittal, Airtel and JB Park, Samsung
Mint’s telecom reporter Jatin Grover wrote last week about Gopal Vittal, the man at the helm of Bharti Airtel—the one to have weathered the Reliance Jio storm. One of the most objective chief executives in the industry, Vittal recently moved on to the role of an executive vice-chairman, after what has been a tumultuous 12 years at the top of one of the most hotly-contested industries of India. This one’s a must-read.
I, too, met Jong Bum Park—the man in charge of Samsung, as the Korean giant completed three decades in India. It was a surprisingly frank and emotional interview, one where Park elucidated why he finds India to be more than a market for Samsung, where Samsung’s AI plans lie, why the company could grow to what it is today, and what lies next.
One thing’s for sure: Samsung remains the sole brand that straddles consumer appliances, gadgets and accessories under one brand, and you’d find their logo in more places than not, even in the hinterlands. This is Samsung’s 2025 story.
With this, Transformer wraps up what has been a brilliant year for tech in India—one that prompted us at Mint to start a newsletter dedicated to it. I believe that technology today is horizontal and is no longer vertical. With 2026 set to bring more surprises and greater twists to India’s growth story, here’s wishing all our readers a very happy year ahead. Now, on to the next one!
