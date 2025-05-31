Best of the Week | From roasts to reels: A walk through India's comedy scene over the years

In my first or second year of college, I stumbled upon stand-up comedy for the first time. And not just any kind — it was roast comedy that was all the rage back then (especially among teenagers trying very hard to seem edgy). The infamous AIB Knockout featuring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor had just gone viral. It was controversial, chaotic, and loud — and, in hindsight, probably not the most talked-about introduction to a centuries-old art form. Until then, comedy, for most of us, had lived in movie scenes, sitcoms, and Govinda-level one-liners. But here was something different: a person, alone on stage, mic in hand, speaking to a room full of strangers — and somehow, with nothing but their words, managing to make everyone laugh till their stomachs hurt. It was thrilling.

After the roast we discovered a flurry of AIB content — song parodies with Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Irrfan Khan, and Kangana Ranaut; their iconic ‘Honest’ series (the Honest Indian Weddings one still holds up); and of course, actual stand-up clips that introduced us to new, raw voices. One of them was Zakir Khan — Sakht Launda — who didn’t just tell jokes but told stories, pulling audiences in with his heartbreaks, nostalgia, and that unbeatable Indori charm. He wasn’t trying to be someone else — he was just being himself, and that made all of us feel a little more seen. I still haven’t seen him live, but it’s high up on the bucket list.

As time passed, comedy — or at least my relationship with it — evolved. Instagram slowly went from being a photo-sharing app to the video vortex that is 'reels' today. We found ourselves watching sketch after sketch, voiceover after voiceover, with creators like Kusha Kapila making us laugh daily with characters like Billi Maasi (those iDiva days were gold). Then came the YouTubers — Bhuvan Bam, for example, who didn’t just rely on punchlines but built entire worlds playing multiple characters, switching accents, expressions, and outfits with almost zero-budget setups and insane editing skills. The comedy wasn’t just funny — it was creative. And it showed us what you could do when you blended humour with heart and hustle.

Of course, the AIB era came crashing down around six years ago, following allegations of sexual misconduct on the core members that left the comedy scene shaken and introspective. It was disheartening, to say the least. But while the collective dissolved, some individuals — like Tanmay Bhat — managed to ride out the storm. Today, his reaction videos (especially the ones with friends and fellow creators, the OG gang) are some of the most-loved content online. There’s something wholesome about watching someone just react with joy, sarcasm, or straight-up astonishment to content we already enjoy — it feels like watching things with your funniest friend.

While the journey has been a bit stained here and there, I'm just glad we're all still laughing through it.

On to best of Mint’s work from this week:

Creators to conglomerates! Once YouTube sketch artists, now global brands—Zakir Khan, Bhuvan Bam, and Kusha Kapila are rewriting the rules of India's creator economy. From turning everyday struggles into satirical gold to launching shapewear brands and selling out global tours, these pioneers have scaled beyond algorithms to build sustainable careers. Their edge? A clear brand voice, cultural resonance, and strategic expansion across OTT, film, and entrepreneurship. But the shift from viral to viable isn’t easy—mainstream media demands more than just fame. For India’s top digital creators, reinvention is the only constant, and authenticity remains their strongest currency. Read more.

TCS taps into Tata Power Tata Consultancy Services is inching toward ₹10,000 crore in annual revenue from Tata Group firms — a more than 3x jump since N. Chandrasekaran became Tata Sons Chairman in 2017. This internal surge, now 3.1% of TCS's total revenue, reflects his “One Tata” vision to streamline digital operations across the conglomerate. Big-ticket contracts from JLR, BSNL, and Tata Capital have driven the gains. With Tata entering new-age sectors like semiconductors, TCS is poised to play the tech backbone for the group’s future-forward transformation. Read more.

Sebi slams IndusInd insiders Sebi has barred ex-IndusInd Bank CEO Sumant Kathpalia and four top executives for alleged insider trading, freezing ₹19.78 crore in gains. The five offloaded shares while aware of a ₹1,749 crore derivative accounting error—an unpublished price sensitive info (UPSI) not disclosed until March 2025. The bank’s stock tanked 27% the next day. Sebi flagged delayed disclosures, strategic share sales, and systematic UPSI lapses. The accused now face a trading ban, with a deeper probe and possible penalties underway. They have 21 days to respond or request a hearing from 29 May. Read more.

Trump tariffs ruled illegal A US court has declared Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs—including a 26% duty on Indian goods—illegal under emergency powers law, prompting Indian trade experts to urge a rethink. As India nears a trade deal with the US by July 8 to dodge steep duties, experts warn against rushing in under invalid pressure. The ruling weakens Washington’s leverage, with critics arguing India is conceding too much. While the verdict boosts hopes for fairer talks, it’s appealable. Experts advise India to pause, reassess, and prioritise national interest in any trade pact. Read more.

Banking on bold ideas From cold emails to catalyzing change, 24-year-old Chaarmikha Nagalla’s journey mirrors RBIH’s mission—to turn ideas into impact. Joining the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub after a chance event on financial inclusion, she now leads such initiatives across India. RBIH, born in 2021, bridges fintechs and regulation with game-changers like ULI and MuleHunter, digitizing credit and combating fraud. From milk data to micro-loans, it’s reinventing access and trust. As RBIH dreams of being the innovation beacon for the Global South, its young changemakers like Nagalla who keep the vision alive. Read more.

Behind Yulu’s success Yulu, once a shared mobility startup focused on city commuters, has become a vital player in India’s fast-growing quick commerce sector. By shifting focus to gig workers, who now drive over 90% of its revenue, Yulu has turned its fleet of 45,000 electric bikes into key infrastructure for last-mile grocery and food deliveries in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai. The pivot paid off: revenue nearly tripled to ₹112 crore in FY24, even as net losses widened. Can Yulu stay ahead in the race as the gig economy heats up? Read more.

Big pharma concessions upcoming? As India and the US edge closer to finalising a trade deal, pharmaceuticals are emerging as a key bargaining chip. India has proposed to supply complex generics at 20–25% of branded drug prices, back US manufacturing under Trump’s “Make in America” push, and tighten patent rules to curb evergreening. In return, it seeks tariff exemptions and incentives for Indian pharma firms in the US. Given that Indian companies supply nearly half of US generics and help save billions in healthcare costs, could this deal redefine how the world pays for medicine? Read more.

Battle of the IT giants nears the end A Dallas court has asked IT giants Cognizant and Infosys to settle key discovery disputes through a conference call, signalling a possible turning point in their 10-month legal battle. The case, sparked by Cognizant's allegations that Infosys stole trade secrets related to its healthcare software, has seen escalating tensions, especially after Infosys accused Cognizant CEO (and former Infosys exec) S Ravi Kumar of derailing a rival product. While the court declined to force Cognizant to further define the alleged stolen secrets, it ordered both firms to clarify key disclosures. With $5.9B of Cognizant’s revenue tied to healthcare, the stakes remain high for both. Read more.

Op Sindoor led boom for defence stocks India's defence sector is drawing strong investor interest following Operation Sindoor. Defence stocks like HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics, and BEML have surged up to 40%, supported by a long-term structural shift in the sector. Historically driven by geopolitical flashpoints, defence is now seen as a strategic growth pillar underpinned by higher spending, indigenisation, and export ambitions. India, the fifth-largest global military spender in 2024 at $86.1 billion, has seen its defence exports rise 34-fold over the past decade, hitting ₹23,622 crore in FY25. Read this Long Story to understand why Operation Sindoor was a turning point for Indian defence stocks.

TaMo trims workforce Tata Motors saw its workforce shrink by 3% in FY25–the first drop since FY20–amid muted demand across its vehicle segments. The total headcount fell to 58,442, largely due to a drop in non-managerial staff. While the company said the decline didn’t reflect business fundamentals, it came alongside flat revenues and an 11% fall in net profit. Executive pay hikes also slowed, with a median increase of just 3% versus 15% last year. One of the exceptions was executive director Girish Wagh, whose pay rose 22%. Both passenger and commercial vehicle sales slipped in FY25, mirroring an industry-wide slowdown. Read more.

