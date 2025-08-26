Company Outside | When the chips are down: Intel's fall mirrors India's bailout blues
Strip away the spin about ‘national security’ and ‘strategic importance,’ and what you see is a more sobering reality: the admission that America's most iconic chipmaker has become too weak to compete on its own, too critical to let die, and too far gone to save through conventional means.
Last week, US President Donald Trump tweeted that his country now “fully owns and controls 10% of Intel", terming its CEO Lip-Bu Tan as “highly respected". The evident irony of Trump hailing Tan, a complete about-turn from his tirade against the man just a fortnight back, and the fury of some commentators who see it as a sign of creeping state capitalism, conceals a more fundamental truth: the US has fallen way behind in leading-edge fabs, a strategic asset in the new world order.