Last week, US President Donald Trump tweeted that his country now “fully owns and controls 10% of Intel", terming its CEO Lip-Bu Tan as “highly respected". The evident irony of Trump hailing Tan, a complete about-turn from his tirade against the man just a fortnight back, and the fury of some commentators who see it as a sign of creeping state capitalism, conceals a more fundamental truth: the US has fallen way behind in leading-edge fabs, a strategic asset in the new world order.

Strip away the spin about "national security" and "strategic importance," and what you see is a more sobering reality: the admission that America's most iconic chipmaker has become too weak to compete on its own, too critical to let die, and too far gone to save through conventional means. It's a notice of surrender occasioned by the rapid collapse of an American icon.

It is also familiar to us. India has repeatedly relied on bailouts to rescue failing enterprises; Air India for years before it was finally sold, BSNL through periodic cash infusions, and most recently even Vodafone Idea. Each case has followed a similar pattern: large sums of public money spent to keep companies on life support, without addressing the structural problems that made them uncompetitive in the first place.

Intel’s story is a high-tech version of the same phenomenon. Once the undisputed leader of both chip design and manufacturing, Intel controlled the entire semiconductor value chain. It didn't just make the world's fastest processors; it made them in the world's most advanced fabs, using the most advanced manufacturing processes. That Intel is history.

The problem is the company of Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce is still the only US company with the know-how to make leading-edge chips. That highlights both its stunning decline but also its remaining importance.

The fall has been long in the making. Stock buybacks (on which the company has spent approximately $152 billion since 1990), came at the cost of technological innovation. All this while, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) was revolutionizing chip manufacturing, becoming the world's indispensable foundry accounting for over 67% of the global pure-play foundry market, and a complete dominance of sub-7nm nodes critical for AI and high-performance computing. That constitutes a serious vulnerability to the future of the US in AI given the geopolitical situation with China. In any conflict over Taiwan, or even a natural disaster affecting the island, the global supply of advanced chips would be severely disrupted. From the American point of view, its entire digital economy would be held hostage by any such event.

It is this vulnerability that underpins America’s desperation to prop up Intel. The problem is the US infusion of $8.9 billion, converting prior CHIPS Act grants into equity, offers no panacea. Such state intervention may forestall insolvency, but it cannot breathe competitiveness into a struggling firm. That would require organic innovation and entrepreneurial risk-taking, elements that are antithetical to bureaucratic oversight. Economic theory and past experience also warn against such moral hazards. Subsidies distort incentives, entrench inefficiencies and foster cronyism, as evidenced by myriad state-owned enterprises worldwide that prioritize survival over excellence.

For India, watching America's semiconductor struggles should be both instructive and alarming. In its aspirations to emerge as a chip-manufacturing powerhouse through initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission, it faces serious hurdles. In May this year, TSMC turned down India's invitation to establish a fabrication plant. Its best bet is the agreement between Tata Electronics, and another Taiwanese company, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC). But PSMC is no TSMC; merely a small niche player.

In any case, the collaboration does nothing to mitigate the risk of dependence on Taiwanese technology and expertise.

The fact is, Tata's semiconductor ambitions, L&T's forays into the sector, and other Indian initiatives represent important first steps but are nowhere near sufficient to create genuine strategic autonomy in this critical sector. India risks spending billions to build factories that will still depend on foreign technology, foreign equipment, and foreign expertise.

The Intel bailout sends a dangerous signal: that government ownership can substitute for competitive excellence. It can't. Government ownership can keep failing companies alive, but it can't make them innovative or globally competitive.