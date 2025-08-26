The fall has been long in the making. Stock buybacks (on which the company has spent approximately $152 billion since 1990), came at the cost of technological innovation. All this while, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) was revolutionizing chip manufacturing, becoming the world's indispensable foundry accounting for over 67% of the global pure-play foundry market, and a complete dominance of sub-7nm nodes critical for AI and high-performance computing. That constitutes a serious vulnerability to the future of the US in AI given the geopolitical situation with China. In any conflict over Taiwan, or even a natural disaster affecting the island, the global supply of advanced chips would be severely disrupted. From the American point of view, its entire digital economy would be held hostage by any such event.