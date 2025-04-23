Company Outsider: As BluSmart stalls, the ride-sharing business in India looks even more suspect
Summary
- In most other sectors, BluSmart would have attracted buyers given its niche positioning. That neither Ola nor Uber has made an effort to buy it is down to the financial woes of its parent company as well as to the grim prospects of the business and the precarious financial health of the incumbents.
Gensol Engineering's collapse under a wave of corporate misgovernance charges has brought to an abrupt halt its subsidiary BluSmart, the once-promising all-electric ride-sharing venture. While the parent company joins the growing roster of startups felled by promoter financial misconduct, BluSmart's shutdown draws attention to the travails of a business that had once promised an urban mobility revolution.