Autonomous cars may be a long way off in India, but Uber’s driverless future bodes ill for an economy in which jobs are scarce. Nearly 12 years after it launched its services in India, Uber is still to report its first net profit despite rising revenue. Lately, it has been forced to slash fares to hang on to its 50% market share in the face of aggressive local competitors. But this leaves much less cash for the company, and in turn, for drivers. Uber lost out to local competitors like Grab in Singapore, DiDi in China and Kakao Taxi in South Korea. In India, despite a weakening competitor like Ola, it hasn’t been able to boost its financials. The road to corporate perdition is littered with examples of duopolies that dragged each other to the bottom.