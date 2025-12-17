Company Outsider | From buybacks to buyouts: TCS learns the Accenture playbook as outsourcing slows
Summary
TCS has made a bold move by acquiring US-based Coastal Cloud for $700 million, marking a strategic shift from its long-standing organic growth model. With revenue growth stagnating, TCS aims to regain momentum in the evolving IT landscape dominated by cloud and AI technologies.
Company Outsider is a weekly newsletter by Sundeep Khanna. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story