Despite the steep price tag, TCS’s latest acquisition is not revenue-accretive in the typical sense; Coastal Cloud’s LTM (last twelve months) revenue of $141 million is a negligible fraction of the Indian market leader’s annual revenue. Its purpose is to give TCS the momentum that Salesforce-focused companies have in the current AI environment. Coastal Cloud's growth rate is a brisk 20-25%, much higher than that of TCS. This is a contrast to the Cognizant deal, wherein the $1.3 billion Belcan acquisition, with its $800 million annualized revenue, provided an immediate and significant revenue lift to Cognizant’s top line.