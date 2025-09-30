Company Outsider: H-1B turbulence shows why India needs digital diplomacy, not fixes
Every few years, a new administration discovers that tweaking H-1B visa rules makes excellent political theatre, leaving India's most strategic sector scrambling to decode Washington's latest signals while stock prices crater and careers hang in limbo.
India’s $250-billion IT industry has become a perpetual hostage to American electoral politics. Every few years, a new administration discovers that tweaking H-1B visa rules makes excellent political theatre, leaving India's most strategic sector scrambling to decode Washington's latest signals while stock prices crater and careers hang in limbo.